Women in Ukraine will be trained to work in “atypical” positions for them

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an experimental project for the training and employment of women in those areas where they were traditionally underrepresented.

MP from the "European Solidarity" faction Oleksiy Honcharenko and permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk informed about this.

The explanatory note notes that due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there is a shortage of personnel, but employers are ready to attract women to "non-typical" positions.

According to the document, women will be trained for future employment in the following professions:

operative;

forklift, tram, trolleybus driver;

electric gas boiler;

electrician;

excavator, crane operator;

installer of building insulation systems;

operator of machines with software control, remotely controlled devices, boiler room;

locksmith;

joiner;

carpenter;

turner;

tractor driver;

miller.

This project was a proposal of the Ministry of Economy and the State Employment Center. Professional training for women must be organized within two years.

