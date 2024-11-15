The Air Defense Forces shot down 25 drones and an X-59/69 missile, which Russia used to attack Ukraine at night

On the night of November 15, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed drones and two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.
This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:30, one Kh-59/69 missile and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles were downed.
The vast majority of targets were shot down in Odesa. The anti-aircraft systems also worked in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Ternopil regions.
In Odesa, the Russians hit a residential building, killing a 35-year-old woman who was sleeping under the window. Ten people were also injured.
In addition to residential buildings, the impact damaged a church and cars. Fires broke out in some places.
The pipeline was also damaged in several places. More than 40 000 people, medical and social institutions were left without heating.
