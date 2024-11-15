Linkin Park released the album “From Zero” — the first with a new soloist

The American band Linkin Park officially released their eighth studio album "From Zero". It became the first album after the arrival of a new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

This was reported by the band itself in social networks.

The albumʼs title probably hints at a new chapter in Linkin Parkʼs history, featuring Dead Saraʼs Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain as the bandʼs new drummer and co-producer.

"From Zero" includes 11 compositions, and its total duration is 31 minutes and 54 seconds. You can listen to the album at the link.

The history of Linkin Park

Linkin Park is an American rock band founded in 1996, with two Grammy awards.

The singer and frontman of the band Chester Bennington committed suicide in his home on July 20, 2017. His death came as a surprise to the other members of the band — that day they planned to hold a photo session and go on tour in a week. After Benningtonʼs death, the band took an "indefinite hiatus" until 2020. Bassist Dave Farrell announced on April 28, 2020 that the band is working on new music.

In September 2024, the band officially declared a reunion and introduced a new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.