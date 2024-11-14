“We were glad to see each other”. Trump told the New York Post about the meeting with Biden

The President-elect Donald Trump told how his yesterdayʼs post-election meeting with the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden at the White House went. He noted that they "were very happy to see each other."

He reported this in a comment to the New York Post.

“You know, it was long, long and tiring work. A lot of work was done by both sides, and he did a very good job on the campaign and everything. Itʼs like we met again," said the 78-year-old US president-elect.

Trump and Biden discussed, among other things, the transition of power on January 20. The president-elect assured Biden that it would happen "as gently as possible" after Republicans tried to challenge the results four years ago by storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Commenting on the process of selecting officials for his second term, Trump said that "everything is going very smoothly", adding that there is a "very, very good relationship" between the transition team of the Republican Party and the White House of Biden.

The president-elect confirmed that he and Biden discussed two issues on which they have had disagreements in the past: the war in Ukraine, which Trump promised to end almost immediately after taking office, and the war in the Middle East.

“I wanted to, and I asked about his views. He gave me the answer. We also talked a lot about the Middle East. I wanted to know his views on where we are at and what he thinks in general. And he told me, he was very kind," Trump said.

Trump also said that he and Biden expect to see each other again just before his inauguration. The current Democratic president has already announced that he will attend.

"The Oval Office is so beautiful, and of course Iʼm looking forward to coming back," Trump said.

On November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held in the USA — the candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump won. He already has 312 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes. This means that Trump actually won, but the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.