Joe Biden and Donald Trump met in the White House. They discussed a peaceful transfer of power

Joe Biden and Donald Trump met at the White House. Among other things, they discussed the peaceful transfer of power, which is part of the procedure for the transfer of powers after the presidential elections.

CNN writes about it.

Biden said he expects a "soft transition" of power in January. He assured that he would provide a "comfortable reception" for his successor.

"Politics is a tough business, and in many cases itʼs not a very nice world. But itʼs a beautiful world today, and I really appreciate that," Trump added.

Biden told Trump "Welcome back" after which they shook hands.

First Lady Jill Biden joined Joe Biden in welcoming President-elect Donald Trump. She also extended an invitation to Melania Trump for the traditional meeting of first ladies, but according to CNN sources, she declined. Therefore, Jill Biden gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for his first lady.

In 2020, Trump — then the president of the United States, who was fighting for nomination for a second term — refused to recognize the victory of his rival Biden in the election and tried to challenge it in court. He also did not attend Bidenʼs inauguration, although this is an American tradition.

On November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held in the USA — the candidate from the Republican Party Donald Trump won. He already has 312 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes.

