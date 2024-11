On the night of November 14, Russia attacked Ukraine, launching 59 drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shahed drones and drones of an unknown type were launched by the Russians from the Kursk region.

As of 08:30, 21 UAVs were shot down in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv regions.

Another 38 enemy drones were lost in location.

