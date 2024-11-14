Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives

The Republican Party of the USA won the majority in the House of Representatives. They will control both houses of Congress.

CNN writes about it.

Republicans are estimated to have at least a minimum majority of 218 seats in the lower house of Congress, while the Democratic Party has at least 211. Some districts are still undecided, but that will not affect the outcome.

Thus, in January 2025, the Republican Party will receive all the power in the USA: their party will be represented by the president, and they will also control both the Senate and the House of Representatives. This will allow President-elect Donald Trump for at least the next two years to advance his policies and quickly make key appointments.

The current speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, has already been unanimously re-elected at the party meeting. Already in January 2025, there will be a new convocation of the Chamber — then his candidacy will have to be voted on in the hall again.

What does this mean for Ukraine?

Currently, under the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden, Democrats hold the majority in the Senate and Republicans hold the majority in the House of Representatives.

At the end of 2023, the House of Representatives, where the Republicans had a majority, blocked a package of military aid to Ukraine of almost $61 billion. The decision was made only in April 2024 — such a delay had a negative impact on the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the front, because the US military aid ran out at the end of 2023.

Aid to Ukraine in the USA is approved in several stages. Both houses of the US Congress must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

