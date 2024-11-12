The metro police came to “Kyivteploenergo” with searches. The company announced “systemic pressure”

Kyiv metro police came to search the head office of “Kyivteploenergo”. The enterprise itself declared about systemic pressure, claiming that no work related to the subway is being carried out.

This was reported in the Kyiv City State Administration (SCSA).

"Kyivteploenergo" called the metro policeʼs visit "at least strange", because the company does not carry out any work related to the operation of the metro, according to "Kyivteploenergo".

"The investigation concerns the construction works at one of the energy facilities, which were performed by a contracting organization. The reason for the searches is the alleged violation of labour legislation by the contractor and the presence of workers who are not officially registered," the company said.

"Kyivteploenergo" calls such accusations by law enforcement officers as "absurd", claiming that the company has nothing to do with labour relations in the staff of another company. The company also noted that "Kyivteploenergo" does not have control functions in the field of labour relations, only state authorities have such powers.

The company said that now the law enforcement officers are trying to take away the originals of the documents under the contracts that have not yet been completed, which may lead to the disruption of work on the objects of the cityʼs critical infrastructure. "Kyivteploenergo" emphasized that this is not the first time law enforcement officers come to the enterprise and seize the necessary documents.

"One gets the impression that this is an artificial production of criminal proceedings and a deliberate creation of crisis situations for the enterprise with unprofessional interference in all areas of work in order to destabilize the cityʼs livelihood, especially at the start of the heating season," the company noted.

