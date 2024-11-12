American women buy abortion pills after Trumpʼs election victory

The US reproductive health organizations and companies said demand for the abortion pill, as well as IUDs and vasectomies, increased the day after Trump actually won the election.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

Ahead of the expected inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who could severely limit access to reproductive care, women are seeking abortion drugs in far greater numbers than usual.

Aid Access, one of the largest providers of abortion pills, said it received 10,000 requests for the pills within 24 hours of Trumpʼs victory becoming apparent. Thatʼs about 17 times more than the 600 requests the organization typically receives per day.

Just the Pill, a nonprofit that prescribes abortion pills via telemedicine, said 22 of its 125 orders from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8 were from people who were not pregnant. Itʼs usually "rare" to ask for an "advance supply" of medication, Just the Pill said.

Plan C, an organization that provides information on access to abortion drugs, recorded 82 200 visitors to its website. At the same time, before the elections, there were approximately 4 000-4 500 visitors per day.

Reproductive health organizations and companies have also seen demand for emergency contraception and long-term birth control, such as IUDs and vasectomy.

In the USA, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held — the candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, won. He already has 312 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes. This means that Trump actually won, but the Electoral College will make a formal decision on the election of the president on December 17, 2024, and the inauguration will take place on January 20, 2025.

After the election, the Republican Party, at the request of Trump, did not call for a national ban on abortion for the first time in a decade. The incoming president says that overturning Roe v. Wade is enough at the federal level. However, Trump has not promised to veto a national abortion ban. Pro-life activists say Republicans are arguing that a fetus should be protected under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This argument is a "road map" for conservatives to push a nationwide abortion ban through the federal courts.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.