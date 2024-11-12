In China, 35 people died when a car ran into them

In the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, 35 people were killed after an SUV plowed into a crowd at an outdoor sports center. More than 40 people were injured.

Chinese media Caixin writes about it.

Among the victims are many middle-aged and elderly people, but there are also children and teenagers. Local residents often trained in the outdoor sports center. Now it has been temporarily closed.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man, was detained by the police when he tried to flee the scene. He was placed in custody.

Photos and videos of the consequences of the accident show dozens of people lying on jogging tracks and nearby playgrounds with scattered shoes. Many of them are in sports clothes.

The fatal accident occurred on the eve of Chinaʼs largest civil and military air show, which will take place from November 12 to 17 in Zhuhai.

