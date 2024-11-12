The Air Defense Forces shot down 46 out of 110 drones that the Russian Federation launched over Ukraine at night

On the night of November 12, 2024, the Air Defense Forces shot down 46 of 110 Russian Shahed drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 60 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, two Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Belarus.

The Russians also hit Kharkiv with a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, attacked Chernihiv region with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, and bombarded Sumy region and Kharkiv region with guided air bombs. Missiles could not be shot down.

