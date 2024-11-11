Russians killed a civilian in an occupied village near Selydove

Russian troops killed a civilian in the occupied village of Novooleksiiivka, near Selydove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On November 11, one of the Telegram channels published information about the alleged murder of a civilian by the Russian military. The published photos show the body of a man lying on the road next to destroyed private houses.

WARNING! Sensitive content!

The investigation is ongoing now — law enforcement officers are checking information, establishing the circumstances and the identity of the dead civilian.

The Pokrovsk District Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that led to the death of a person.

