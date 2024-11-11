“Ukrposhta” declared a postage stamp for the 100th anniversary of “Ukrainian Radio”

"Ukrposhta" declares the release of a new postage stamp to mark the centenary of the beginning of broadcasting of "Ukrainian Radio" — one of the most popular talk radio stations in the country.

This was reported in the press service.

The issue was called "New Century of Ukrainian Radio", and the design was developed by Volodymyr Taran. The circulation is 280 000 postage stamps.

The "New Century of Ukrainian Radio" postal set, which consists of a sheet of postage stamps and a "First Day" envelope, can already be pre-ordered on the website for 154 hryvnias. From November 15, it will be possible to purchase it not only online, but also in branches and philatelic shops.

"Ukrainian Radio" was first heard on November 16, 1924 in Kharkiv. And it works continuously until now. Until 2017, "Ukrainian Radio" was a state broadcaster, since 2017 it has been part of the public broadcaster — the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine ("Public Broadcasting"). "Ukrainian Radio" is best known for the fact that since 2000 it has been conducting a unity campaign — the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictator of National Unity.

