An Mi-24 attack helicopter was burned at the airfield of the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

The arson took place on the night of November 9-10, 2024, at the Klyn-5 airfield in the Moscow region.

The burned-out enemy helicopter belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th center of the combat use and retraining of the flight crew of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 329 helicopters in the war, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

