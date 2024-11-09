The Ground Forces commented on Sternenkoʼs statement about the involvement of Chief Commissar Syrskyi in declaring him wanted

The ground forces reacted to the statement of blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, who accused the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi of declaring him wanted. They noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine appreciate the help of Ukrainian volunteers, but the Constitution of Ukraine contains an article on the duty of citizens to protect the Motherland, independence and territorial integrity of the country.

They also reminded that mobilization takes place according to the decision of territorial recruit centers (TRC), which have the right to issue summonses to conscripts to clarify their registration data, undergo medical examinations and mobilization.

If a citizen conscripted into military service has health problems, the issue of his fitness for military service is decided during the military medical examination.

At the same time, the Ground Forces noted that a large number of public activists and volunteers have already joined the Armed Forces.

What preceded

On Thursday, November 7, Serhii Sternenko published a post. It says that he learned from the Russian propaganda media Russia Today and Strana.ua, which is banned in Ukraine, that he was allegedly wanted by the Prymorsky TRC, and forwarded the document to the police. As the blogger notes, the police did not inform him about this.

"The summons was allegedly sent to me in Odesa, where I moved from 6 years ago. In "Rezerve+" I indicated my address in Kyiv back in May, I am attaching a screenshot. Nothing came here. The summons went neither to the address of residence nor to the registration," he added.

According to Sternenko, there is no wanted notice in the "Reserve+" application. He believes that this could be "a salute from the army system for criticism and calls for reform that our military is demanding."

The official statement of the Odesa regional TRC states that Serhii Sternenko did not report on "a number of important details that significantly change the understanding of the situation." And so far, the man has already visited the Prymorsky TRC, where he paid an administrative fine for violating the rules of military registration, and also received a referral to the Military Medical Commission (MMC).

Sternenkoʼs words that perhaps this situation is a "hello" because of the criticism of military structures, the Odesa regional TRC calls them "baseless" and aimed at "evoking sympathy in the public and forming a negative impression about the work of the TRC".

The Odesa regional TRC emphasized that military institutions operate within the limits of legislation. This also applies to Article 259 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and other documents that regulate the rules of military registration and mobilization training.

"Public criticism and attempts to discredit, based on manipulative statements, are not a constructive way to solve the situation and undermine public trust in state institutions that stand in the defense of our country," the TRC summarized.

Serhii Sternenko actually denied the information about the deliberate non-appearance and payment of the fine, calling this information a lie. At the same time, the volunteer accused the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi of declaring him wanted.

According to Sternenko, Syrskyi allegedly gave a direct order to declare him wanted for demanding army reform.

