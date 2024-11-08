Volunteer and blogger Sternenko was allegedly wanted by the territorial recruit center. The Odesa TRC reacted

Blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko wrote that he was allegedly wanted by the Prymorsky Territorial Recruit Center (TRC). The Odesa regional TCC and SP reacted and noted that Sternenko had already "regularized his status."

What Sternenko writes

On Thursday, November 7, Serhii Sternenko published a post. It says that he learned from the Russian propaganda media Russia Today and Strana.ua, which is banned in Ukraine, that he was allegedly wanted by the Primorsky Territorial Recruit Center, and forwarded the document to the police. As the blogger notes, the police did not inform him about this.

"The summons was allegedly sent to me in Odesa, where I moved from 6 years ago. In "Rezerve+" I indicated my address in Kyiv back in May, I am attaching a screenshot. Nothing came here. The summons went neither to the address of residence nor to the registration," he added.

According to Sternenko, there is no wanted notice in the "Reserve+" application. He believes that this could be "a salute from the army system for criticism and calls for reform that our military is demanding."

What is written by the Odesa TRC

The official statement dated November 8 states that Serhii Sternenko did not report "a number of important details that significantly change the understanding of the situation." And so far, the man has already visited the Prymorsky TRC, where he paid an administrative fine for violating the rules of military registration, and also received a referral to the Military Medical Commission (MMC).

Sternenkoʼs words that perhaps this situation is a "regards" because of the criticism of military structures. The Odesa TRC calls them "groundless" and aimed at "evoking sympathy in the public and forming a negative impression about the work of the TRC".

The Odesa TRC emphasized that military institutions operate within the limits of legislation. This also applies to Article 259 of the Code of Ukraine on administrative offenses and other documents that regulate the rules of military registration and mobilization training.

"Public criticism and attempts to discredit, based on manipulative statements, are not a constructive way to solve the situation and undermine public trust in state institutions that stand in the defense of our country," TRC summarized.

Serhii Sternenko has not yet commented on the statement of the Odesa TRC.

