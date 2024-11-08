Zelensky appointed new heads of the Volyn and Transcarpathian State Administrations

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the heads of the Volyn and Transcarpathian regional state administrations.

The relevant decrees are published on the website of the Office of the President.

Myroslav Biletsky became the new head of the Transcarpathian regional state administration.

Ivan Rudnytskyi became the new head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

The president also signed decrees on the dismissal of Yuriy Pohulyaik from the position of the head of the Volyn regional state administration and on the release of Myroslav Biletskyi from the temporary performance of the duties of the head of the Transcarpathian regional state administration.

Since May 2024, Ivan Rudnytskyi headed the SBU Department of the Volyn region. Before that, he headed the SBU in Transcarpathian and Poltava regions.

Myroslav Biletskyi was the acting head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration from September 2024. Since February 2021, he has held the position of first deputy head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.