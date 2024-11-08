Axios: During the phone conversation between Trump and Zelensky, Musk was present

Billionaire Elon Musk was present during the telephone conversation of the newly elected US President Donald Trump with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Axios writes about it.

The conversation between Trump and Zelensky lasted about 25 minutes, sources say.

After Zelensky congratulated Trump, the newly elected president said he would support Ukraine, but did not go into details.

Three sources told Axios that Zelensky believed the call went well and that it did not increase his concerns about a Trump victory. One of the sources said that after the call, "Zelensky did not feel despair."

The sources also said that during the conversation, Musk said that he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.

According to media interlocutors, Trump and Zelensky did not delve into such political issues as Trumpʼs alleged plan to end the war or the prospects for further US aid.

"I promise you will be happy with me," Trump told Zelensky during that meeting, according to the source.

The US presidential election was held on November 5. According to preliminary media calculations, Donald Trump won the election — he already has 295 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes.

Shortly after the announcement of the preliminary results of the elections, Zelensky spoke by phone with Trump. According to Zelensky, they agreed to maintain a close dialogue and develop cooperation.

