Demonstrations were banned in Amsterdam after attacks on Israeli fans

Amsterdam banned demonstrations for three days starting Friday after overnight attacks on Israeli soccer fans.

Reuters writes about it.

The police were also allowed to stop passers-by and check their documents.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said Maccabi fans were "attacked, insulted and hurled with fireworks" across the city. So the police stepped in to help get them safely to their hotels.

At the same time, according to her, the anti-Semites managed to escape from the police.

The Israeli embassy in the Netherlands said the crowds chanted anti-Israel slogans and posted videos of the violence on social media.

On the night of November 8, anti-Semitic groups attacked Israelis who had come to support the Maccabi football team.

In response, the Israeli authorities decided to send planes to return the fans home, and also sharply criticized such pogroms.

