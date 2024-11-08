Israel sent planes to the Netherlands to pick up football fans — they were attacked

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered two rescue planes to be sent to the Netherlands to help Israeli soccer fans who were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam. After the match of the Israeli "Maccabi" from Tel Aviv against the local "Ajax", riots began in the city.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

The local team "Ajax" won the Europa League match with a score of 5:0, immediately after it, law enforcement officers recorded attacks on Israeli fans. The police detained almost 60 people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel writes that 10 Israelis were injured, and two more are not in contact.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans say they were attacked by masked men carrying Palestinian flags and shouting "Free Palestine". Israeli media added that the attackers stole the passports of some Israelis.

Netanyahu has already said he "takes the terrible incident very seriously" and called on the Dutch government to "act vigorously and quickly against those involved in the riots."

Geert Wilders, who heads the ruling far-right party of the Netherlands, wrote that it was a "pogrom on the streets of Amsterdam."

"We have become the Gaza of Europe. Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting Jews. I will NOT accept this. NEVER. The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect Israeli citizens. Never again,” he added.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof commented on the incident as follows: "Absolutely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis... The culprits will be found and punished. Itʼs quiet in the capital now."

The Israel Defense Forces are preparing to "immediately deploy a rescue mission" in Amsterdam following attacks on Israeli soccer fans. The mission will include rescue and medical teams.

