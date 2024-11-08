A new category will appear in the International Register of Damages — moral damage from the death of a person

In addition to housing, another 44 non-material categories will be added to the International Register of Damages. In particular, it is about moral damage from the death of a loved one.

This was reported by the head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak.

So far, the International Register of Damages only records the damage caused to Ukraine by the Russians. Currently, the only category for this data is housing. The International Register is based on the State Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property — about 11 000 new objects are entered there every month.

A category for losses suffered by Ukrainian business should be added to the State Register, says Shulyak. Entrepreneurs understand that due to financial constraints, there will be no quick payments for business. However, it is still important to note, says the deputy.

Loss of a loved one or relative is the next category after housing that will be launched in the International Register of Damages. Applicants can be not only natural persons, but also legal entities. Specialists managed to develop 13 more subtypes of damage, it is expected that all 45 will be ready by the end of 2024. Each will have its own verification rules and different document requirements.

In addition, the International Register will be replenished with a category for real estate located in temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine. The European Union already has the necessary algorithms and technical capabilities to verify this lost property.

The International Register of Damages and the State Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property — what is the difference

The international register of losses due to Russian aggression against Ukraine was launched in April 2024 in The Hague. It was created on May 17, 2023, the agreement was signed by more than 40 states — members of the Council of Europe, as well as the USA, Japan and Canada.

Starting from July 2024, it is possible to submit applications to the registry about housing that was damaged or destroyed by Russia during the war. Countries should establish a Compensation Commission to study all claims and assess the actual amount of damages. At the third stage, the Russian Federation must pay compensation.

The register of damaged and destroyed property became operational in Ukraine as early as 2022. If people used the "eRecovery" program, information about the damage caused is recorded in this register, and people have an act of commission inspection of damage from the local authorities. As Markiyan Klyuchkovskyi, the executive director of the International Register of Damages, told us, at the first stages of the program, they decided to take the information from the register from the state.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.