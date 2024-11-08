General Dmytro Marchenko is leaving the service — he is undergoing treatment

Reserve Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Marchenko resigned from service. He is currently undergoing treatment.

This was reported by Marchenko himself.

"I am undergoing the necessary treatment. After all, even the indomitable sometimes need to be patched up a little to keep them afloat. After all, military service always requires sacrificing health. And without timely recovery, everything can become useless," the soldier wrote.

Дмитро Марченко / Facebook

Currently, there are no details regarding Dmytro Marchenkoʼs illness and his state of health. The major general thanked his brothers and sisters for the years of service in the ranks of the Armed Forces.

Marchenko took part in the reconnaissance of the occupied Crimea, led 75 comrades out of the encirclement in the Izvarynsky boiler and defended the Donetsk airport. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he commanded the defense of Mykolaiv.

