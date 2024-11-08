The military of TRC is suspected of treason in Volyn

The military of a territorial recruit center (TRC) was informed of suspicion of treason for draining the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Volyn.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the 29-year-old senior soldier was recruited by the Russians in September 2024. He gave them information about the personnel and management of his TRC, the deployment of the military unit, air defense equipment and other strategic objects in Volyn.

The person involved communicated with representatives of the Russian Federation in the messenger, received a reward for the services — accumulated it in cryptocurrency, and then withdrew it to a bank card.

Now the soldier has been taken into custody and removed from his post. He faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Recently, a border guard who spied for Russia on the northern border of Ukraine was convicted in Volyn. He was imprisoned for 15 years for treason.

