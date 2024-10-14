He spied for Russia. A border guard from Volyn was convicted of treason

A border guard from Volyn was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason. He spied for Russia on the northern border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General (GPO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The convict is a 40-year-old assistant to the head of the local border detachment, who was recruited remotely by the Russian special services.

The investigation established that the man was collecting information about the base points, traffic routes and available weapons of the Defense Forces protecting the region. The Russians were most interested in the locations of the fortified areas and the estimated number of personnel of the Ukrainian troops on the defensive lines.

Through social networks, he gave the Russians confidential information about colleagues and the leadership of the border detachment. He indicated their surnames, positions, callsigns, telephone numbers and other data. In return, he was promised "evacuation" to Russia and a military position.

The Russian agent was detained in June 2024. His Russian curator is a staff member of the Russian Federal Security Service who currently lives in occupied Luhansk.

During the trial, the convict admitted his guilt. The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, and also deprived him of his military rank and the right to hold any positions in law enforcement agencies, state authorities and local self-government bodies for three years.

