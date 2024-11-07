The general of the Russian Federation is suspected of shelling the Skovorody museum in the Kharkiv region in 2022

The law enforcement officers reported the suspicion in absentia to Russian General Denis Kulsha, who ordered to hit the Skovorody Museum in the Kharkiv region with an Kh-35 missile in 2022.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Denis Kulsha is a Russian major general, commander of the aviation division of the Russian Air Force.

The investigation established that on May 6, 2022, it was on his orders that the Russian army carried out an airstrike on the National Museum of Hryhoriy Skovoroda in the Kharkiv region.

Then the Russian servicemen hit the memorial complex with an anti-ship missile of the Kh-35 type, which was fired from a Su-35S fighter.

As a result of the attack, the guard of the museum was seriously injured, and the building itself was actually destroyed.

Currently, Kulsha and his subordinates are still committing war crimes in Ukraine and regularly shelling the civilian infrastructure of the Kharkiv region, SBU reports. As a result of Russian shelling with their participation, there are numerous victims, as well as injured residents of the region, including children.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Kulsha in absentia of the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine of violating the laws and customs of war, given the order to commit such actions, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy.

In the same case, in July of this year, the commander of the fighter aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Forces Ivan Panchenko was informed of suspicion.

