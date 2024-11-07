Trump set a Republican record among Hispanic voters

A new exit poll shows that 46% of Latin American voters supported the future president of the United States Donald Trump. This is a record among Republican candidates in the modern era.

Axios writes about it.

According to the number of votes from Latin Americans, Trump surpassed Ronald Reagan and George Bush. The success of the politician pushed Vice President Kamala Harris to the worst result among Hispanic voters for a Democratic presidential candidate in 20 years.

Latinos voted for Donald Trump despite his racist rhetoric to describe undocumented immigrants and his claim that Puerto Rico is a "trash island”. This year, the economy and inflation were a priority for people in the elections.

According to an Edison Research exit poll, 55% of Hispanic men said they voted for Trump, compared to 38% of women.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris won 52% of the Hispanic vote, the worst showing for a Democrat since John Kerry in 2004. Democrats usually need 64% of the vote to win an election.

University of Houston political science professor Geronimo Cortina believes that the Democratic Party has failed to give Hispanics a clear economic message, which is what Trump has focused on in his rallies and ads.

"Latin Americans said: ʼI donʼt care what Trump says. I want to be able to pay my bills. I want to be able to send my child to college. I want to pay the mortgage, afford a new car,ʼ" Jeronimo Cortina quotes voters.

The US presidential election

In the United States, on November 5, the election of the 47th president of the country was held. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris competed for a seat in the White House.

The President of the United States is elected by the Electoral College. These are officials, congressmen, party figures, whom the voters grant the right to vote for one or another candidate. There are 538 people in the collegium, and to become president, a candidate must get 270 votes. The number of voters varies depending on the population of the state.

According to the American electoral system, the votes of the collegium "weigh" more than the direct votes of the electors. Almost all states have a winner-take-all system, where all of the stateʼs electoral votes go to the candidate with the most votes.

According to preliminary media calculations, Donald Trump won the election — he already has 295 electoral votes out of the required 270. Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris has 226 votes.

