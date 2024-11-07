Law enforcement officers are investigating violence against children in a special school in the Ternopil region

In one of the special schools in the Ternopil region, during a monitoring visit, representatives of the Childrenʼs Rights Commissioner discovered facts of violation of childrenʼs rights.

This was reported in the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

It is, in particular, about violent actions against pupils of a special educational institution. Juvenile prosecutors initiated criminal proceedings for improper performance of professional duties related to the protection of life and health of minors, illegal placement of a healthy person in a psychiatric institution, sexual violence, abuse of official position.

The pre-trial investigation will be conducted by the investigative department of the police in one of the districts of the Ternopil region.

What preceded

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on September 28 that in the educational and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region, children were systematically abused — morally and physically. Some of the pupils of the center complained of harassment by the director. Children there also complain about the lack of food, and some even work part-time as grave diggers.

The law enforcement officers have already started an investigation and opened criminal proceedings, in particular, on the fact of sexual violence against a minor. And the head of the rehabilitation center was suspended from work during the inspection.

Against the background of this incident, Ukraine decided to check all institutions where children live.

