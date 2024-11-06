A piece of cake from the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain sold for $2 825

A piece of wedding cake from the wedding of Great Britainʼs Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, which took place 77 years ago, was sold at auction for $2 825.

This is reported by the BBC.

It is a piece of cake that Elizabeth II gave to the housekeeper at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Miss Paulson, as a thank you for buying the newlyweds a "wonderful" dessert service.

A piece of cake was found in a box, along with a letter from the Queen dated November 1947.

“My husband and I are deeply touched that you gave us such a wonderful wedding gift. We are both fascinated by him; I know that the variety of flowers and beautiful coloring will cause great admiration to all who see it," the letter read.

Ms Paulsonʼs Scottish family contacted the auctioneers earlier this year. The original price for a piece of cake from a 77-year-old royal wedding was $642, but a man from China bought it on his phone for almost 4.5 times more.

The cake of the royal couple consisted of four tiers, and its length reached 2.7 meters. It is known that the cake was well soaked in alcohol. This is not the first time that one of his pieces has been sold after decades.

