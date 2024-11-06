Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds supports the mandatory conscription of women into the National Defense Service (VAD). He suggested that the innovations could be introduced in 2028.

This is reported by Public Broadcasting of Latvia.

Spruds emphasized the importance of the issue of gender equality on the air of the TV program. He added that this principle has already been implemented by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and it will continue in the future.

The mandatory conscription of women into the VAD is supported not only by the head of the defense department, but also by the political party "Progressists", which he represents. The official added that it seems that earlier the majority of Latvian citizens did not support the mandatory participation of women in the defense of the country, but over time the mood has changed.

"It is clear that it will not be resolved before lunch tomorrow. A big ʼhomeworkʼ needs to be done — discussions and dialogue within the coalition, as well as in parliament and society. It is very important that society supports this. One of the potential targets on the roadmap [of the project plan] is 2028, when weʼre talking about 4 000 draftees in the National Defense Service," Spruds says.

He added that the VAD system still needs to be improved for the womenʼs prize. In particular, change equipment and uniforms for the military.

Latvia continues to strengthen its defense capabilities. In February 2024, the country introduced mandatory conscription for men aged 18 to 27. This was done due to fears of a possible Russian invasion of Europe.

Against the background of the probable conflict, Latvia plans to increase its defense budget to 3% of GDP by 2027 — in 2024 it was 2.4%. The country is also building up its military potential, concluding major agreements with Germany and the United States for the purchase of air defense systems and missile systems.

In June 2024, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called on the European Union to allocate money for the construction of a defense line along the blocʼs border with Russia and Belarus.

