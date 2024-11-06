The Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. The Air Defense shot down 38 drones

During the night, air defense shot down 38 Russian drones, another 20 were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The drones were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In total, the Russians launched 63 Shahed attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type, and also struck Odesa with two Kh-59 and Kh-31P guided air missiles. Two drones are still flying over Ukraine — combat work continues.

