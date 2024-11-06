Bitcoin renewed all-time high amid possible Trump victory

Bitcoin set a new all-time high in the midst of the US presidential election. Investors predict the victory of Republican Donald Trump.

Axios writes about it.

According to Coindesk, at its peak, bitcoin was worth $74.9 thousand. Decrypt with reference to CoinGecko data calls a lower figure — $74.5 thousand. The last time the value of Bitcoin set an all-time high was on March 14, 2024, reaching $73,700.

The price of Bitcoin was growing until the American elections were approaching. This was largely influenced by the fact that Trump supported the crypto business in his election campaign and made cryptocurrency a part of it — in one of the videos, he treated voters to burgers that he paid for with cryptocurrency.

According to forecasts of the American newspaper The New York Times, the chances of Trumpʼs victory are 89%. And the Washington Post predicts Trump with 235 to 327 Electoral College votes, while Harris has 211 to 303. To become president, 270 votes are needed.