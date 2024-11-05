The General Staff explained why the time and geolocation on devices change during air alerts

Ukrainian fighters use radio-electronic warfare equipment when repelling air attacks by the Russian army. Some of them cause the time and geolocation to automatically change on the devices of civilians.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to increase the effectiveness of the effect of radio-electronic warfare on the enemy, the Ukrainian military uses GPS satellite navigation coordinates replacement.

The General Staff recommends that citizens turn off automatic time correction on their devices and take into account that during air alerts, the accuracy of satellite navigation systems may be impaired.

