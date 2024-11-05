Bihus.Info: MP from “Servants of the People” Oleksandr Kunytskyi fled from Ukraine

MP from "Servants of the People" Oleksandr Kunytskyi allegedly fled Ukraine.

Journalists of the Bihus.Info project report this with reference to their own sources.

Oleksandr Kunytskyi

MP allegedly went on a business trip abroad and did not return on time. It is not yet known how long he has been abroad, but he was not present at the voting in the Verkhovna Rada during the whole of October.

Kunytskyi is known for the incident of the beating of a military man in the center of Kyiv in 2023 together with fugitive MP Artem Dmytruk.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.