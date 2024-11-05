The government has changed the list of objects where the electricity will not be turned off

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the list of objects to which power outage schedules will not apply until June 1, 2025. The objects of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Defense Forces of Ukraine and mobile operators were included in the updated list.

This is stated in Resolution No. 1260.

The updated list of critically important facilities that will be provided with priority power supply includes the following:

objects of SBU and the Defense Forces, which manage military formations;

technical means of electronic communications and constructions of electronic communication networks according to the lists.

Priority electricity supply was also preserved for those objects that were on the list earlier. It is about:

critical infrastructure objects, which are in the Register of critical infrastructure objects, with a connected capacity of at least 100 kW;

settlements located in a 20-kilometer zone along the state border with the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation. In particular, the decision concerns those settlements located in a 20-kilometer zone along the territories of active hostilities.

