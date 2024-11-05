General Staff: Russia lost 1 260 soldiers and 43 combat vehicles over the past day

On November 4, the Russian Federation lost another 1 260 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of pieces of equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 15 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 29 operational-tactical level drones, two cruise missiles, and 41 units of automotive equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

