The Air Defense Forces shot down 48 Russian drones and two missiles over the past night

During the night, the air defense systems shot down 48 Russian drones and two missiles. Another 30 drones were lost in location, and one returned to Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, the Russians launched 79 Shahed and unspecified drones and two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Targets were shot down in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In addition, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv, two women were injured — they had cut wounds from broken glass fragments and an acute reaction to stress. Private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged.

