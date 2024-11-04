News

Ukraine concluded new agreements with the World Bank for almost $600 million. What will it give entrepreneurs

Author:
Anastasiia Mohylevets
Date:

Ukraine has signed agreements with the World Bank for almost $600 million within the framework of the "Sustainable, Inclusive and Ecologically Balanced Enterprise" (RISE) program. It is aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

It was agreed to launch a new program during the Spring Meetings in Washington, USA. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine concluded relevant agreements with the World Bank on November 4.

The purpose of the RISE project is to support small and medium-sized businesses, transition to green energy, improve the business environment, digitize and promote access to new markets. The project is designed to last until 2027, and more than a billion dollars are planned to be invested in it.

The Ukrainian government expects the program to strengthen the economy and strengthen Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses to face modern challenges.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.