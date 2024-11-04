Germany declared €200 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Germany will hand over a €200 million humanitarian aid package to Ukraine on the eve of winter.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbok declared this at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv.

"We are increasing our emergency humanitarian aid by an additional €200 million for emergency winter support. In this way, those homes that do not have heat will be able to provide themselves with it. Generators will also be provided to provide heat in winter," said the German diplomat.

Baerbok emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense. She stated that Germany will join forces within the framework of an international coalition to strengthen air defense and called on other countries to continue to provide Ukraine with support in this area.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry added that she had discussed cooperation in the production of drones with Sybiha.

"If Germany can help with drones, thatʼs the best defense for ourselves," Baerbock said.

Germany is one of the European leaders in military aid to Ukraine. The Federal Republic of Germany handed the Ukrainian army Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks of various modifications, IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, MARS II and M142 HIMARS anti-aircraft guns, Marder BMP and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, a large number of armored vehicles and vehicles, and much more.

In mid-October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared a new aid package of €600 million and announced another one of €1.4 billion.

