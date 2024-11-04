African penguins are one step away from extinction in the wild, the World Wildlife Fund said.

According to estimates by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are about 19 800 African penguins left in the world and less than 10 000 pairs that can breed — this is about 75% less than 30 years ago.

African penguins.

Penguins suffer the most from climate change and commercial fishing, which makes it difficult for them to find food.

There are six colonies of African penguins in South Africa, which is 76% of their world population. In 2024, no-fishing "no-entry zones" were established around them, but this did not actually protect the penguinsʼ main feeding areas. So they have to "compete" for food with fishermen, which puts their species in danger of extinction.

African penguins are relatively small: they are about 60-70 cm tall and weigh 2-4 kg. They are characterized by black and white spots on the body, which form a unique pattern for each animal, and a black stripe on the chest. They also have a loud voice, remotely similar to the screams of donkeys, which is why these birds are sometimes called "donkey penguins". They are adapted to warmer climates than most other penguins living in colder regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.