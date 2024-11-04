Deputy of the Kyiv City Council Serhii Mamoyan died

Kyiv City Council deputy Serhiy Mamoyan died.
A source in the Verkhovna Rada informed Suspilne about this.
The cause of his death is not yet known. However, a number of media claim that he died in a road accident, but not in Kyiv. Serhiy could have died in a car wreck that happened yesterday in Odesa.
According to the local police, a 52-year-old woman and two other passengers, aged 51 and 55, were with him in the front seat. The driver lost control and drove into a ditch, the car overturned and caught fire. A 52-year-old woman and the driver died on the spot. Other passengers are currently in hospital with injuries.
- Serhiy Mamoyan was 40 years old. On October 25, 2020, he was elected as a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation from the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party. He was a member of the Kyiv City Councilʼs permanent committee on transport, communication and advertising.
