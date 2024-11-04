Deputy of the Kyiv City Council Serhii Mamoyan died

Kyiv City Council deputy Serhiy Mamoyan died.

A source in the Verkhovna Rada informed Suspilne about this.

The cause of his death is not yet known. However, a number of media claim that he died in a road accident, but not in Kyiv. Serhiy could have died in a car wreck that happened yesterday in Odesa.

According to the local police, a 52-year-old woman and two other passengers, aged 51 and 55, were with him in the front seat. The driver lost control and drove into a ditch, the car overturned and caught fire. A 52-year-old woman and the driver died on the spot. Other passengers are currently in hospital with injuries.

Serhiy Mamoyan was 40 years old. On October 25, 2020, he was elected as a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation from the "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party. He was a member of the Kyiv City Councilʼs permanent committee on transport, communication and advertising.

