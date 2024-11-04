Resident of Sumy was suspected of adjusting the attack of the Russian Federation on October 22. Then three local residents died

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man who allegedly adjusted the Russian drone attack on Sumy, when three civilians were killed. He was informed of the suspicion of treason.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

As the investigation established, a 23-year-old local man from Sumy was adjusting enemy fire in the region. According to the coordinates he provided, on October 22, the Russian army attacked Sumy with Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Then three civilians were killed as a result of the strike on residential buildings in the city. Among them is one child, a student of the 9th grade of a local school.

According to the investigation, the man also scouted the location of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. For this purpose, he traveled around the territory of Sumy and nearby areas in his car and secretly recorded the objects he needed.

The law enforcement officers found out that the 23-year-old man was in direct contact with a staff member of the main development department of the General Staff of the Russian Federation.

They communicated in an anonymous chat in the messenger, where the person involved in the case sent videos of potential targets with coordinates and a detailed description of the objects.

The Security Service of Ukraine arrested a man red-handed when he was carrying out enemy missions near military facilities. According to the investigation, GRU remotely recruited a man from Sumy in the fall of this year, when he wrote on Russian telegram channels that he was waiting for the capture of the Sumy region.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized a phone and a laptop with evidence of communication with the occupiers from the detainee. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

