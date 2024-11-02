For the first time, the Ministry of Defense granted the hospital the status of a military reintegration center. What does this mean

For the first time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine granted the health care facility the status of a reintegration center for servicemen released from captivity.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

He said that the medical facility works in the central region and already provides medical, rehabilitation and psychological assistance to soldiers who have returned from captivity. The institution received the relevant status by order of the Ministry of Defense.

The reintegration center is a specialized complex that provides all services in one place: medical, rehabilitation and psychological assistance, reintegration activities are also carried out there and help to obtain certificates and restore documents. Currently, it is designed for 100 places with the possibility of expansion to 200 or more due to rehabilitation beds.

"We have also already received the first offers and wishes from military personnel and medical personnel. All of them will be taken into account by the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense," Umerov said.

Ukraine has already conducted 58 prisoner exchanges with Russia, the last of which was on October 19. In total, Ukraine returned 3 767 people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.