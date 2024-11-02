More than 200 carriers were disconnected from the “Shlyakh” system due to violations of border crossing rules

For violating the rules of crossing the state border, “Ukrtransbezpeka” [State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety] disconnected 223 carriers from the "Shlyakh" system, of which 202 licensees were excluded according to the materials of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

This was reported by the press service of SBSU.

Since the beginning of 2024, the operational investigative units of the State Border Service have sent more than 2 000 reports to law enforcement agencies about the detection of illegal transportation of people across the border and forgery of documents.

Almost 1 500 criminal proceedings have been initiated, more than 1 700 people have been charged with suspicion. The courts issued more than 220 guilty verdicts, of which almost 100 were related to illegal crossing of the border.

What is the "Shlyakh" system

Thanks to the "Shlyakh" system, drivers of draft age can cross the border if they are transporting humanitarian aid or medical cargo. It became operational in Ukraine on March 17, 2022.

However, the media systematically reported on the abuse of "Shlyakh", when conscripts went abroad and did not return. For example, in September 2023, NGL.media journalists found out that at least 2 248 men of conscription age left Ukraine from June 2022 to February 2023 and did not return through the "Shlyakh" system with the permission of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

