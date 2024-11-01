Mass anonymous death threats were declared in Moldova

Moldovans massively received anonymous phone calls with death threats.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean.

"Tonight, the Republic of Moldova faced an unprecedented attack: people across the country are receiving anonymous telephone death threats," he said.

According to him, threats were received by journalists, public figures and ordinary citizens.

"These acts of intimidation are only intended to sow fear and panic so that people are afraid to come to the polls," Recean said.

At the same time, the prime minister assured that state structures would ensure order and protection of citizens and called on them to confidently go to the elections.

Earlier in the day, the Moldovan police reported that citizens are massively receiving messages and e-mails urging them to vote for a certain candidate on Sunday and promising them money.

Moldovans also receive phone calls in which a robot promises 1 500 lei (about 3.5 thousand hryvnias) for a vote for the same candidate.

The Moldovan police reported that they register thousands of such cases just for an hour and started an investigation. The law enforcement officers said that they have already established the number and the country where such messages come from.

Elections in Moldova

The current president of Moldova Maia Sandu won in the first round of this yearʼs presidential elections, which took place on October 20. 42.45% of voters voted for her, and 25.98% voted for her main competitor Oleksandr Stoyanoglo. Now Moldova is waiting for the second round of presidential elections, scheduled for November 3.

Simultaneously with the presidential elections, a referendum on the countryʼs future in the EU was held. In general, citizens supported European integration, but the advantage was minimal — 50.35% of Moldovans voted for the future in the European Union. There were only 11 277 more votes in favour — and that was thanks to the diaspora.

Despite the protest organized by the leaders and sympathizers of the "Victory" bloc, associated with the fugitive pro-Russian politician Ilan Shor, as well as the Communist Party, the Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the results of the referendum as valid. Thus, the Constitution of the country will include a provision that Moldovaʼs accession to the EU becomes an irreversible goal.

Russiaʼs influence on the elections in Moldova

The Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Kristina Gerasimova said that Russia invested almost €100 million in attempts to disrupt the presidential elections and the referendum on joining the EU.

According to her, the Kremlin conducted disinformation and destabilization operations in Moldova, as well as bribed voters. Other officials in Chisinau have also noted in recent weeks a number of cases of apparent Russian interference in Moldovaʼs election process through sabotage and vote-buying.

Earlier in October, Moldovan police chief Viorel Cernautianu said that the Kremlin paid almost 130,000 people (5% of Moldovaʼs population) to support pro-Russian politicians.

Instead, the Kremlin categorically rejects accusations of interference in the presidential race in Moldova. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation accuses the Moldovan government of conducting an "aggressive anti-Russian policy" due to the countryʼs desire to move away from Moscow and join the EU.

On election day, October 20, Moldova opened two polling stations on the territory of Russia for voting in the presidential elections. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova believes that Russia artificially created queues for them.

Moldova aims to join the European Union by 2030. The country is counting on the support of the West in the fight against Russian interference. Moldovaʼs goal of joining the bloc by the end of the decade is quite ambitious, as the country will have to overcome many challenges on the way to EU membership, including corruption in the judicial system.

