MFA: One of the countries is ready to become a patron state to help Ukrainians in the Russian Federation

One of the countries expressed readiness to become a patron state under the Geneva Conventions to help Ukrainians in Russia.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

"At this weekʼs ministerial conference in Canada, one of the countries expressed readiness to become a sponsoring state under the Geneva Conventions to help Ukrainians in Russia. We are working to make it possible," said the minister.

At the same time, he did not specify which country it was about.

A protectorate is a neutral country that can perform certain functions under the Geneva Conventions.

Diplomats of such a state may be given access to prisoners of war and civilian hostages. In particular, they can hand over medicines and raise the issue of the release of Ukrainians from captivity.

