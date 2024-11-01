SBU detained 10 enemy agitators, among them a “polytechnic expert” from Medvedchukʼs media pool

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Vinnytsia regions detained 10 enemy agitators who were working to disrupt the mobilization and justify the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

In particular, a "polite expert" who was a frequent guest on Viktor Medvedchukʼs TV channels, where he regularly promoted Kremlin narratives, was detained in the Kyiv region.

The attacker was a member of the FSB agent network, which was coordinated by Serhiy Stepanov, editor-in-chief of the PolitNavigator website. At the beginning of the full-scale war, SBU exposed this enemy cell. Then two members of the Russian agency were detained, and its resident Stepanov, who is hiding in Crimea, was informed of the suspicion in absentia.

After February 24, 2022, their accomplice from the Kyiv region "went to the bottom" and tried to hide from justice, using different places of residence in Ukraine.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Vinnytsia, a 39-year-old administrator of several channels on YouTube and Telegram was exposed, who conducted online consultations on how to resist the legal actions of territorial recruit centers (TRCs). SBU does not specify his name, but it is clear from the description that it is Oleksandr Shavlyuk. According to SBU, he embezzled funds donated by Ukrainians to the Armed Forces.

In the Zhytomyr region, three contributors to a local Telegram channel were detained, on which they called for physical violence against representatives of military commissars. Also, the participants leaked geolocations of patrols and mobile checkpoints of the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers into the chat.

In the Chernihiv region, they blocked the subversive activities of the 31-year-old administrator of the Telegram channel and four of his henchmen, who were spreading data about the base points and movement routes of the Ukrainian military.

On the basis of the received evidence, all involved parties were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: