In October, more than 10 private UAV schools passed certification

In October, more than 10 private schools of UAV operators passed certification in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Each of these schools issues certificates to graduates, which are the basis for assigning a military accounting specialty. Training in certified schools follows a program developed by the school based on the requirements of the Ministry of Defense.

He emphasized that also for certification, the school must have drones on which future pilots will practice and experienced teachers.

According to him, now the dynamics of certification is very good, so by 2025 all private UAV schools can pass it.

In early October, the government approved a decree that allows the creation of certified private schools for the training of drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that dozens of private UAV pilot training centers have appeared in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to get a certificate and officially train drone operators.

