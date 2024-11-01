A number of countries have pledged to help return captured and deported Ukrainians

In Montreal (Canada), following the results of the conference on the human dimension of the Ukrainian peace formula, a joint communiqué was approved. Some countries have pledged to help return captured and deported Ukrainians — this is a key aspect of the signed document.

The corresponding statement appeared on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Qatar, the Vatican and South Africa will mediate in the negotiations regarding the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russians. Lithuania and Qatar will be transit countries for their return. The UAE will remain the mediator in the negotiations on the exchange of prisoners of war.

They also plan to form a group of countries that will search for information about captured Ukrainians, including children.

The participants of the conference also undertook to provide support to Ukraine in the reintegration of returnees. Countries will also spread information about the harsh treatment of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war by the Russian Federation. It is also about deportation and forced transfer of children.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Bart Eide emphasized that it is important that representatives of international humanitarian organizations have access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and participate in the return of deported children. In general, the conference participants agreed to strengthen Ukraineʼs cooperation with partners and international organizations to resolve humanitarian issues and ensure compliance with the Geneva Conventions.

During the conference, it was also proposed to create mechanisms that would enable Ukrainians in Russia to receive consular services.

Conferences on the Ukrainian peace formula

The conference in Montreal was the last thematic meeting based on individual points of the Peace Formula — more than 70 states and international organizations took part. In total, nine such conferences were held from August to November, after each of which a joint communique was adopted. On the basis of all these developments, work will begin on the formation of proposals for the second peace summit.

The first peace summit organized by Ukraine was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in it. Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

As a result of the summit, a communiqué was signed with three main points: nuclear safety, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.

