European banks will allocate €52 million for the development of emergency services in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provide Ukraine with grant funding for the development of the emergency aid system.

This is reported by the Ministry of Reintegration.

Ukraine will receive a grant in the amount of €12 million to create a single call-dispatch system with the toll-free emergency number 112, which operates in the member states of the European Union. Support for this project includes both a grant and a loan of €40 million.

The goal of the project is to combine the services of ambulance, police, fire protection and emergency gas service into a single emergency response system.

Ukraine should create modern call centers and IT infrastructure, as well as adapt these services to European standards.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EBRD has invested about €5 billion in Ukraine, most of which went to support the energy industry.

