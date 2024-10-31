Vasyl Bodnar was appointed ambassador of Ukraine to Poland.

The decree on his appointment was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Previously, Bodnar worked as an ambassador to Turkey from July 2021 — there is also a decree on his dismissal from this position on the presidentʼs website. Before working as ambassador to Turkey, from November 2017, Vasyl Bondar was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Vasyl Bondar

In June, the president dismissed Vasyl Zvarych from the position of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Poland and appointed him head of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in the Czech Republic.

